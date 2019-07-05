House Fire on 1010

At 4:22 pm Attala Deputies, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 1010. The caller said it started in the kitchen.

Firefighters arrived on scene and noted that no smoke was visible from the outside of the home.

Captain Tim Cox tells Breezy News that the fire was extinguished when they arrived. He said the cause of the fire turned out to be items left unattended on the stove.

According to Cox, the home owner thought the stove was off but was turned down on low. This started a grease fire that spread up into the vent-a-hood. The flames did not extend into the cabinets and was contained to the stove area.

Firefighters removed the stove and vented the home. The damage was described a moderate.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:03 pm.