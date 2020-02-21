House Fire on 1022

At 8:11 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Providence and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a structure fire on Attala Road 1022.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had a single story brick home with flames showing from the roof.

Central Electric was called to cut power to the structure.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

According to Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend one room sustained heavy fire damage which also spread into the attic above the room.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the one room. Townsend said that the rest of the home stuffed smoke damage.

According to Townsend there was a heater in the room but it is unsure if that was the cause of the fire. As of news time the cause remains undetermined.

The Attala Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.

All personnel cleared cleared the scene at 9:15 am