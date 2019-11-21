House Fire on 2249

At 2:56 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, CD1 Danny Townsend, Ethel, McCool and Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a house fire on a Private drive of 2249 just off of Attala Road 2477.

After arriving on scene Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend notified responding units that the home was fully engulfed and the fire had spread into the adjacent woods.

Entergy was called to cut power to the location to cut power to the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 3:45 pm.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation