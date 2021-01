A house caught on fire early Thursday morning in southeast Attala County.

The house was on Attala Road 1137, also known as Horne Road.

An Attala County Deputy reported the fire while responding to a call on the same road.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when Attala County/Zama firefighters arrived on scene..

The cause of the fire was not reported.

Authorities cleared from the scene at 2:15 am.