House Fire on Attala Road 4127

At approximately 8:12 am Attala Central Fire and Sallis Volunteers responded to calls of a structure fire on Attala Road 4127. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:28 am to find a single wide home fully engulfed in flames. No one was reported to be inside the house. Officials cleared the scene at 9:59 am.

6:15 am – Attala County Deputies were called to an area of Hwy. 43 after someone hit a deer and it was left half alive in the road.

9:07 am – Attala County Deputies responded to a residential alarm at Attala Road 1183.

9:34 am – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control responded to calls of a loose dog on West Haven Drive.

12:37 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko Veterinary Hospital due to a minor car accident. No injuries were reported.

1:20 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a two-car accident on Hwy. 35 in front of SERVPRO. No injuries were reported.

1:47 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a panic alarm at the Attala County Library.