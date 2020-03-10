House Fire on Carter Street (Video)

At 12:34 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on Carter Street.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified smoke coming from the roof.

According to Lieutenant Scott West the fire started with an item left on the stove. West said it spread into the vent-a-hood and into the cabinets. It started into the attic as well according to West.

The home owner was able to contain the fire for the most part until firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.