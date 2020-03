At 2:14 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire responded to a report of a structure fire at 111 Cavalier Drive.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Kosciusko Water and Light was called to cut the power to the home.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames by 2:33 am.

All units cleared at 4:40 am.

No injuries reported.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.