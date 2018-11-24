House Fire on Goodman (Video)

At 4:24 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at 320 Goodman Street. Units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home. City officer blocked the roadway to keep the public out of danger. Power was cut to the home as firefighters contained the blaze. As of news time units were still on location cooling down the hot spots. There has been no word on the cause of the fire. All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 7:15 pm. No injuries were reported.











