At 9:25 am Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko City Fire were called to a residence at 211 Highland Drive for a report of a house fire.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene they reported that the structure was fully involved.

Kosciusko Water and Light was notified to cut power to the location.

At 9:55 am firefighters reported the fire was knocked down.

No reason for the fire has been reported as of the time of this article.

The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.