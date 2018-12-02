House Fire on Highway 19 South

At 4:30 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Providence and Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a house fire on the 9900 block of highway 19 South. The caller said it was approximately 2 miles past the highway 14 intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the home with heavy flames showing.

Deputies advised medics that one person was in need of medical attention having lacerations and smoke inhalation. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala. The full extent of their injuries is not known.

The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation. All units cleared the scene at 6:42 am.