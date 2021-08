A house caught on fire Wednesday night in Attala County.

It happened on Attala Road 3022, off of Hwy 43 North.

The call came in to dispatch just before 8:00 pm, with the caller stating that no one was at the home.

When units from Attala County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It was reported to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at the this time.