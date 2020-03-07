House Fire on North East Street (Video)

At 9:03 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko Fire responded to a report of a house fire at 209 North East Street.

Emergency Personal arrived on scene and notified dispatch that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames and had the blaze extinguished by 9:12 pm.

Kosciusko Water and light were called to cut the power to the location.

The tenants were out of town at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 10:42 pm.

The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.