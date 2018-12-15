House Fire Reported on Adams

At 2:30 am Kosciusko Police, MedSat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of East Adams Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported light smoke coming from the structure. Emergency personnel were told that the fire had been extinguished before they arrived on scene

After a short investigation it was determined that a small space heater fell over and set an area rug on fire.

Firefighters vented the structure to clear the smoke from inside.

According to Kosciusko Fire personnel, no medical transport was given and very minimal damage was reported.