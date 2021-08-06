House Fire Results in Total Loss

5:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Attala County Deputies, Kosciusko City Fire Department, and Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on West Jefferson Street. The house was fully engulfed in flames and was reportedly a total loss. Fire Fighters were able to get the fire under control but said that it may still smolder for several days. The home was said to be unoccupied. (photo below)

10:58 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South. No injuries were reported.

1:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on West Adams Street.