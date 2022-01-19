House Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

The Mississippi House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill to establish a medical marijuana program in the state. But it made some changes in the legislation that had been approved by the Senate. People who qualify for a medical marijuana card would be entitled to only three ounces per month, instead of three and a half as permitted under the Senate bill. After defeating eight other amendments, the House voted 104-14 in favor of the bill which will now return to the Senate for consideration of the changes.