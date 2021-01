Attala County firefighters and Zama volunteers were called to the scene of a house struck by lightning Monday evening.

It happened around 6:50 pm on Attala Road 1115, also known as Little Hill Road.

The caller said she did not see any flames, but did smell smoke.

Attala County firefighters responded to the scene but said there was no fire.

Entergy was called to come to the home because the main breaker to the home was damaged.

No injuries were reported.