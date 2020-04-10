Many of us have often said I wish I had time to… Cook more for my family, spend more time with my kids, do yard work, cleaning out the clutter in my house, or maybe even learn to play an instrument. Time is something we all have a lot more of, and we are doing all the things we haven’t had time to do. It is evident that Kosciusko and Attala County residents are spending their time cleaning out the clutter. According to Daniel Ray, District operations manager for Waste Management, residential garbage has significantly increased. Waste Management has seen a 3 ton increase in Kosciusko and a 4 ton increase in the county each day. How are you spending your time?