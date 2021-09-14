How Breezy Got Its Groove Back

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Two weeks ago Breezy101 was knocked off the air when a storm caused the tower to fall, incidentally, right on top of the Big Radio Building. Now you can hear the station on the air again, with more improvements to come.

“The big tower that we lost is the equivalent of a 35-story building,” said station owner Johnny Boswell, on the Breckfast Show with Breck Riley. “As in building anything it takes a long time to get the permanent tower back up.”

LISTEN: Johnny Boswell on the Breckfast Show

But, there is a temporary “stick”, as towers are sometimes called in the industry, that has been erected for now.

“Out back we do have a temporary antenna that is covering most of the Breezy101 coverage area and we are hastily working on getting the new tower ordered and back up,” said Boswell.

He pointed out that with constructing a tower, it’s not just the metal structure that must be built, but also the transmission line that runs from the transmitter to the antenna. Getting that fabricated and run up the tower is no small matter.

“These are not just things you run out to the hardware store and buy,” he said.

Boswell thanked radio partners iHeart Media and Alpha Media in Jackson, and Kosciusko Water and Light, and the team of consulting engineers in Starkville, for helping with various parts of the project, so far.