How to listen to Breezy 101

Breezy 101 is back on the air!

But the signal might come and go as we continue to work on the tower.

The easiest way to listen to The Breckfast Show, Kosciusko Whippets football, Holmes Community College football, and all your favorite Breezy 101 programming is to listen via the Breezy 101 app or the Listen Live audio stream.

The Listen Live can be found on a mobile device by scrolling to the bottom of the homepage of BreezyNews.com. On a desktop, the Listen Live tab is located on the right side of the page, above the link for the MaxxSouth News and Weather Center Podcast.

THIS PAGE explains the steps to take to bookmark the Listen Live stream to the homepage of your phone.

Breezy 101 “Listen Live” Link – HERE.

*App view

*Desktop View