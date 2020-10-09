How To Prepare For Power Outages

Power outages are predicted this weekend. Heavy rain, gust winds and the possibility of tornadoes are all predicted in our area and make our community vulnerable to power outages. MEMA has provided some practical and safe tips in the event. Stay safe and smart during this storm. See tips below.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows

Do not use a gas stove to heat your home

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damages from electrical surges

Have alternate plans for refrigerated medicines or using power dependent medical devices

Refrigerators will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Use coolers with ice if necessary. monitor temperatures with a thermometer