How Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

Multipurpose Facility in Attala County Survey:
This survey is intended to gather information from the community about their interest or support of the construction of this facility. Your anonymous response will be shared with the City of Kosciusko Board of Alderman, Attala County Board of Supervisors, and will be posted to breezynews.com. Please click on the link to take this quick survey.
15 comments
Sylvia PMarch 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Horse shows, livestock shows, concerts, rodeo, school graduations. Multi-purpose buildings have multiple uses and the revenue would pay for the building. There should be something going on several times each month to generate income.
James RasberryMarch 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM
This is a great opportunity for the citizens of Attala County. I have heard the complaint for years that there is nothing for the citizens or youth of Attala County to do. Now is the time for the citizens to speak up and let your voices be heard. This would have a huge impact on the economy of Attala County. The opportunity before us is unlimited to draw many tourists opportunities to come to Attala County. The rodeo that was held last year in Kosciusko proved that people will show up for events. The economic impact of the 2 day rodeo generated over $80,000 in revenue that was brought into Attala County. In my opinion the timing is now to pursue a facility such as this. We have the opportunity of funds being available through the State of Mississippi. This is an election year for Attala County so your interest now needs to be shared with your existing local county and city board and have a conversation with all of those who are running for office. There is no reason that this facility cannot be accomplished. If Attala County wants to move forward economically now is the best opportunity that I have seen in this community in years. This will help in retaining the citizens of Attala County and the future citizens of Attala County such as our kids and grandchildren. Attala County would be so much further ahead of surrounding counties in having this facility located here.
Beth McLellanMarch 30, 2023 at 8:12 AM
I agree with you.
Jerry McCroryMarch 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM
Find the money that’s not any tax money and I’d support!
Jeffery RosamondMarch 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM
Kosciusko has very little to offer as far as entertainment goes, when other county’s around us are moving forward with giving their county a way to make money and give people another reason to move there it’s a easy decision to make, you can do what you want but it takes money to make money and if you build it trust me they will come.
SteveMarch 29, 2023 at 7:52 PM
It would be a great a**et to the county. We travel regularly to pursue entertainment. Bringing it home would be great!
MjbMarch 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM
I would rather see a jail but that being said let’s build something that we don’t need
JessMarch 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM
The question I have is where would it be located? Would this be where Coliseum would be remodeled for a multifunction building or would this new building be located somewhere not close to where coliseum is now.
Joe SMarch 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM
Why would you rather see a jail? Makes zero sense. A building of that nature could bring in athletics tournaments AAU events concerts festivals . Get the right management company in there there would unimaginable income that other businesses would benefit off of
Alicia ErvinMarch 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM
I am for all that benefits our county! Something for families! Also, it would hopefully encourage growth! New hotels, restaurants and other businesses! Which should bring in more revenue for the county. And then maybe we could afford a new jail!
Jerry McCroryMarch 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM
If the people of Attala county needed another tax it would b great! If groceries wasn’t at their all time high it would be great , if gas wasn’t so high it would be great! If we had jobs in kosciusko it would b great! And this is just one opinion! With the economy like it is I can’t see adding another burden to the Attala co people at this time!
Jerry McCroryMarch 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM
Yes if the economy was better it would b nice! But the people of Attala County don’t need another tax! Looks like we would do better if we brought in a couple of factories in Attala county to establish jobs then we could afford to build one! Let the people that want it build it then the ones that could afford to go pay for entertainment! We pay enough taxes!
Andy GuyMarch 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM
A multipurpose facility may temporarily bring in some money, but when that’s gone, then what? Awhile back alcohol sales were voting in, with the speculation that establishments like Applebee’s, etc. would follow. They have not.
Kosciusko doesn’t need more places to spend money, Kosciusko (and Attala county) needs industries to come in so that the people can work and make decent money. The youth of Kosciusko and Attala county are moving away for opportunities that are not available here. Kosciusko is full of “old” money that is choking the future.
Randy BlakelyMarch 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM
I will say that I agree our county does need to see some improvements. Such as new industry so our citizens aren’t having to drive an hour or more just to find a job with competitive pay and benefits. As far as our jail issues we have to start somewhere. I have a plan. It requires taking small steps to show our citizens that we can keep some of our tax dollars in our county. It would also save on wear and tear on vehicles burning excessive amounts of fuel hauling inmates and most importantly the safety of officers having to transport offenders during the night. I have a plan. My plan is to show our supervisors and our alderman that if we work together on this plan we can keep our tax payer money in Our county and work towards something bigger. I do not disagree to a multipurpose building. I think we just need to prioritize what we work on first.
B. E. JohnsonMarch 31, 2023 at 8:23 PM
I see people objecting to any funding that would lay an extra burden on citizens. That makes sense, becauses of the several ways citizens in Kosciusko/Attala are already burdened. Kosciusko is also burdened by the image it projects of being stuck in a time warp, as well as stuck in a chokehold by the controlling old “monied” interests in Kosciusko. I think Kosciusko/Attala needs to pay more attention to the people who live here, right now, and quit focusing so much on imaginary tourists and their imaginary dollars. Sure, one time events bringing in some dollars here and there is not to be dismissed, BUT what is daily life like for persons, seniors, and youth in this City/County right now. Skipworth Auditorium plans have been inspirational for adding to the life of the town, as have the increased number of activities being presented at Attala library, along with the library building’s upgrade. The resurrection of Strand might contribute some life. Completing a biking walking trail might contribute. Those projects are steps which need to be funded and finished first Applebees is not going to come to Kosicusko! Light industries might, if their scouts saw a livable, pleasant small town. Otherwise:
(1) One burden MS lays on citizens is a whopping seven percent tax on groceries. At 7% it is the highest tax on groceries in the entire U.S. Very few states still tax groceries and those who do tax at a very low rate. State government refuses to act on this. While people might say this isn’t a local issue, local people elect the officials supporting this tax. Without it, citizens might be more willing to a**ume a tax burden to support community improvements.
(2) Household garbage pickup in Kosciusko goes up year after year when the contract is “renegoiated,” but it is not renegotiated in a way favorable to individual households, as costs always go up. My fee is presently 22.50/month. In order to win the gabage contract though, Waste Management agrees to pick up garbage FREE for every single church and every government facility. Garbage pickup is a service, not a tax, so tax exempt churches should pay their fair share and quit pushing rising costs onto individuals. Also, in other cities Waste Management gives Senior discounts and also offers recycling services. Not in Kosciusko though.
(3) While it always gets explained away as “transportation costs” to get it here, gas prices in Kosciusko can run as much as 25 cents/gallon higher than surrounding towns. This borders on some sort of monopoly or price fixing agreement among the businesses to keep prices elevated. I don’t know the current price in Kosciusko, but for months now gas has been significantly below 3.00 in most towns I’ve traveled to nearby (and like many others, that’s where I fill up).
(4) What is the status on a Senior Citizen Facility or a Youth Center? There isn’t a “status.” The previous one got closed down because the County said it couldn’t support it. The second has never been considered. Imaginary tourists seem to get all the attention, along with their imaginary dollars, not the actual people trying to live in this town. What is the status on the bicycle trail? Is it even being worked on anymore? Aesthetically right now it has made a mess of S. Huntington. Some in Kosciusko/Attala wanted a “Rails to Trails” to be created. The powers that be poo pooed that. In combo with proximity to the Trace and the under construction bike path, that would have been a progressive improvement.
(5) What is the progress on removing the “Just Cause” Confederate Memorial statue to a more suitable location? The Board said they would be considering it. That was years ago. Keeping this relic as a prominent fixture downtown is a perpetual black mark. Why is that important? Because it projects an image that Kosciusko is stuck in time. A scouting team for a new enterprise or a new industry would certainly take note and shake their heads.