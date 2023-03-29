How Would You Support a Multipurpose Facility in Attala County?

I see people objecting to any funding that would lay an extra burden on citizens. That makes sense, becauses of the several ways citizens in Kosciusko/Attala are already burdened. Kosciusko is also burdened by the image it projects of being stuck in a time warp, as well as stuck in a chokehold by the controlling old “monied” interests in Kosciusko. I think Kosciusko/Attala needs to pay more attention to the people who live here, right now, and quit focusing so much on imaginary tourists and their imaginary dollars. Sure, one time events bringing in some dollars here and there is not to be dismissed, BUT what is daily life like for persons, seniors, and youth in this City/County right now. Skipworth Auditorium plans have been inspirational for adding to the life of the town, as have the increased number of activities being presented at Attala library, along with the library building’s upgrade. The resurrection of Strand might contribute some life. Completing a biking walking trail might contribute. Those projects are steps which need to be funded and finished first Applebees is not going to come to Kosicusko! Light industries might, if their scouts saw a livable, pleasant small town. Otherwise:

(1) One burden MS lays on citizens is a whopping seven percent tax on groceries. At 7% it is the highest tax on groceries in the entire U.S. Very few states still tax groceries and those who do tax at a very low rate. State government refuses to act on this. While people might say this isn’t a local issue, local people elect the officials supporting this tax. Without it, citizens might be more willing to a**ume a tax burden to support community improvements.

(2) Household garbage pickup in Kosciusko goes up year after year when the contract is “renegoiated,” but it is not renegotiated in a way favorable to individual households, as costs always go up. My fee is presently 22.50/month. In order to win the gabage contract though, Waste Management agrees to pick up garbage FREE for every single church and every government facility. Garbage pickup is a service, not a tax, so tax exempt churches should pay their fair share and quit pushing rising costs onto individuals. Also, in other cities Waste Management gives Senior discounts and also offers recycling services. Not in Kosciusko though.

(3) While it always gets explained away as “transportation costs” to get it here, gas prices in Kosciusko can run as much as 25 cents/gallon higher than surrounding towns. This borders on some sort of monopoly or price fixing agreement among the businesses to keep prices elevated. I don’t know the current price in Kosciusko, but for months now gas has been significantly below 3.00 in most towns I’ve traveled to nearby (and like many others, that’s where I fill up).

(4) What is the status on a Senior Citizen Facility or a Youth Center? There isn’t a “status.” The previous one got closed down because the County said it couldn’t support it. The second has never been considered. Imaginary tourists seem to get all the attention, along with their imaginary dollars, not the actual people trying to live in this town. What is the status on the bicycle trail? Is it even being worked on anymore? Aesthetically right now it has made a mess of S. Huntington. Some in Kosciusko/Attala wanted a “Rails to Trails” to be created. The powers that be poo pooed that. In combo with proximity to the Trace and the under construction bike path, that would have been a progressive improvement.

(5) What is the progress on removing the “Just Cause” Confederate Memorial statue to a more suitable location? The Board said they would be considering it. That was years ago. Keeping this relic as a prominent fixture downtown is a perpetual black mark. Why is that important? Because it projects an image that Kosciusko is stuck in time. A scouting team for a new enterprise or a new industry would certainly take note and shake their heads.