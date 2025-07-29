Hunter Engineering to Host Job Fair August 5–6

Hunter Engineering Company will host a two-day job fair on August 5 and August 6, 2025, offering opportunities for employment.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day at Hunter Engineering, located at 33814 Hunter Blvd, Durant, MS 39063.

The company is seeking candidates for several positions, including certified welders, material clerks, QA inspectors, and NC operators.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, and those interested in welding positions should bring appropriate personal protective equipment for on-site weld tests.

The event will feature onsite interviews, resume collection, and welding assessments.

For more information, visit Hunter Engineering Company during the job fair hours on either day.