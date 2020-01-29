Hunter out as Kosciusko head coach

Recently hired as Kosciusko’s new head football coach, Justin Hunter has resigned from the position.

Hunter told Kosciusko school administrators Tuesday that he has accepted a head coaching job at a different school.

The hiring of Hunter was made official during a Jan. 14 meeting of the Kosciusko School Board.

He came to Kosciusko after serving six years as offensive coordinator at Pearl High School.

Kosciusko Athletics Director Macy Wilbanks told Breezy News that administrators are moving forward as quickly as possible to find the best fit for the school and team.