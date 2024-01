Update: The roadway has been cleared, but is still unsafe to travel until the ice is gone or until MDOT lays slag to help with traction.

First responders tell Breezy News that an 18-wheeler has slid on ice and is now across the entire roadway. Hwy 12 at Sallis is closed until the roadway can be cleared. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if you must be on the road.