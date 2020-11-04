Hwy 35/Knox Road at KLE to be closed during school drop-off and pick-up hours

The Hwy 35/Knox Road intersection at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will once again be closed during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

This is to help prevent traffic back-ups when Kosciusko Middle Elementary Students begin classes at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew tells Breezy News that beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 no cars will be allowed to turn off Hwy 35 onto Knox Road near the school.

That will go into effect at 7:15 am until traffic clears. And also at 1:30 pm until traffic clears.

All traffic will have to approach the school’s Knox Road entrance from the west.

With a high number of vehicles dropping off and picking up at the same time, this traffic route helps prevent those vehicles from backing up onto Hwy 35.

“If you don’t have to be in the Knox Road area during those times, you’ll probably want to avoid it, ” said Dew. “We just ask that everyone be patient the first few days while people get used to it.”

Dew says that anyone who drops off child at the Boys and Girls Club should turn west after exiting the club parking lot and that the 15 mph speed limit will be strictly enforced.

Kosciusko Police officers will be posted near the school to help direct traffic.