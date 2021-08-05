Hwy 35/Knox Road at KLE to be closed during school drop-off and pick-up hours

The Hwy 35/Knox Road intersection at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will once again be closed during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew tells Breezy News that beginning Friday, no cars will be allowed to turn off Hwy 35 onto Knox Road near the school.

All traffic will have to approach the school’s Knox Road entrance from the west.

With a high number of vehicles dropping off and picking up at the same time, this traffic route helps prevent those vehicles from backing up onto Hwy 35.

Kosciusko Police officers will be posted near the school to help direct traffic.

Dew said the new traffic route will be in effect for the first few days of school.