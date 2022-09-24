Ian Forecast to Hit Florida as Major Hurricane

HomeLocalIan Forecast to Hit Florida as Major Hurricane

by

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean this weekend.  And it’s forecast to become a Category 3 storm by the time it approaches Florida next week.  There’s still some uncertainty about Ian’s long-term track but right now. it appears the storm will stay well to the east of Mississippi.

