Ian Forecast to Hit Florida as Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean this weekend. And it’s forecast to become a Category 3 storm by the time it approaches Florida next week. There’s still some uncertainty about Ian’s long-term track but right now. it appears the storm will stay well to the east of Mississippi.
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoNow - Sat, Sep 24 at 10:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Yockanookany River Fest in McCoolSat, Oct 1 at 9:00am
Town of McCool
Greenlee PTO Fall CarnivalSat, Oct 8 at 4:00pm
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail