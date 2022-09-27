Ian’s Inland Path to Take It Away From MS

The National Hurricane Center believes Hurricane Ian will make landfall along Florida’s west-central coast late Wednesday and then track to the north toward Georgia and the Carolinas. With Mississippi remaining on the dry side of the storm, the state can expect little impact aside from a pressure gradient effect that’ll result in some breezy winds especially on Wednesday.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Yockanookany River Fest in McCoolSat, Oct 1 at 9:00am
Town of McCool
Greenlee PTO Fall CarnivalSat, Oct 8 at 4:00pm
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse