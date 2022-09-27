HomeLocalIan’s Inland Path to Take It Away From MS

Ian’s Inland Path to Take It Away From MS

The National Hurricane Center believes Hurricane Ian will make landfall along Florida’s west-central coast late Wednesday and then track to the north toward Georgia and the Carolinas.  With Mississippi remaining on the dry side of the storm, the state can expect little impact aside from a pressure gradient effect that’ll result in some breezy winds especially on Wednesday.

