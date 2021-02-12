Ice accumulation expected Monday

Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected throughout the Breezy News coverage on Monday.

A graphic released by the National Weather Service in Jackson shows portions of Attala, Holmes, and Leake Counties could see a significant threat for accumulation. .

This comes as a winter weather system continues to move through the area.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens for much of the Breezy News coverage area over towards the beginning of next week.

Residents in the affected region should take precautions to protect pets, pipes, and plants from the cold.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com and other media outlets for updates on the weather.