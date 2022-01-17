Icy conditions caused a few wrecks today

6:15 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 12 East near Greenlee Attendance Center. The vehicle slid on some ice and the driver lost control. No injuries were reported.

6:22 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle wreck at Highway 35 South on the Yockanookany bridge. The vehicle slid on ice and crashed into the guard rail. No injuries were reported.

12:42 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 1136.