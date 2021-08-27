Ida Heads This Way; Getting Prepared in Central Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss.–Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and its forecast track puts it on the Louisiana or Mississippi coast sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday. In central Mississippi, you can expect wind and rain and possibly power outages.

“It will become a hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It has all the ingredients for rapid intensification once it’s in the Gulf,” said Dennis Feltgen, with the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the 5 AM EDT August 27th Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ida. Significant intensification to a Major #Hurricane is now forecast in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for parts of the LA, MS, and AL coast. Latest: https://t.co/4LIsgbp8uT pic.twitter.com/0VdRURC6iO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

You are being urged to prepare now by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

“We encourage everyone to have at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water,” said MEMA spokesperson Kelly Richardson, talking with reporters Thursday.

“You can also put batteries, flashlights in that kit if the power goes off, extra cash, important documents are a big thing that a lot of people forget.”

The coast counties are already under a hurricane watch.

Mississippi has had a relatively quiet hurricane season, thus far.