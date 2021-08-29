Ida to Be an All-Day Event Monday

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–The likely impacts from Hurricane Ida will start in the early hours Monday and are expected to last all day. You should make sure you have a way to receive warnings, either directly from the National Weather Service via weather radio, or with the Kicks96, Cruisin98 and Breezy101 apps. Keeping your phone charged is a good idea.

You should be prepared for heavy rain and high winds, as high at 60 mph, said Tommy Malone, Leake County Emergency Management director, who was in a meeting with county responders Sunday afternoon.

LISTEN: Tommy Malone on Leake County response

“If we do have power outages it could be for a pretty good duration,” he said. “This is gonna be a widespread event across several parts of our state. There could be limited resources. Be patient. We’re gonna have people out working trying to get things restored as quickly as possible.”

Danny Townsend, emergency management director for Attala County, had similar advice.

“People need to not travel unless absolutely necessary,” he said Sunday evening.

Wind Timing/Impacts: Gusty winds will be a major impact as Ida moves inland. Here is a chart showing the time frame when we are expecting the strongest wind gusts in selected cities across the area. pic.twitter.com/VeSV2ACwJK — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) August 29, 2021

Patrick Ellis, a meteorologist with WLBT-TV, said you can expect to see flooding and high winds, even though the storm will be in an unravelling phase when it reaches central Mississippi, as early as 3 a.m. Monday.

“Around Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia, we’re talking maybe 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. On top of that because you’re on the eastern side of the center of circulation, more than likely you’re still having to deal with some tornado potential,” he said.

Ellis said you can expect that to be a day-long possibility.

Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, said he believes Mississippi is better prepared than when Hurricane Katrina hit, exactly 16 years ago.

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney gives an update on Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/orsllQXCgs — msema (@MSEMA) August 29, 2021

“Our state is stronger than it was 16 years ago. We’ve done a lot of mitigation work. Since then, a lot of lessons learned and actions taken,” he said. “I can assure you we’re ready. We have federal and state supplies on stand-by, ready to roll, once the roads are cleared for transport.”

McCraney also asked fo9r patience, once the storms rolls out, as the begin to respond to the effects.