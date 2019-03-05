Illegal Immigrant and Kosciusko Man Sentenced in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

Jose Luis Solorio Morales, 27, of Mexico, and Lee Morris Wade, Jr., 41, of Kosciusko, were sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III for their roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Derryle Smith.

Wade was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. Solorio Morales was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

On December 28, 2017, Wade was sent a shipment of approximately 12 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was transported in the gas tank of a passenger vehicle. Needing somewhere to process and store the liquid methamphetamine, Wade rented a home in Jackson, Mississippi. Solorio Morales, who had been unlawfully living in Texas, traveled to Jackson to assist in converting the liquid methamphetamine to solid form.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.