Improvements made to Kosciusko’s musical square

For several years now, musical lampposts have provided a soundtrack for downtown Kosciusko.

Now that system is getting a major upgrade.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has worked with the Attala County Supervisors to provide an internet based music system that will provide over 170 styles of music.

Specific songs or a playlist can be scheduled to play as needed throughout the week or during special events.

The KAP will control the scheduling of music from their office just off the square.

“For years, we have struggled trying to use CDs and iPods and it was just not very efficient,” said Darren Milner, Executive Director of the KAP. “Cloud Cover Music is royalty/ad free, offers any style of music, is very inexpensive and gives us so much flexibility to create a great atmosphere for anyone visiting downtown.”