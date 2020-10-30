In Person Absentee Voting Deadline Is Tomorrow, Circuit Clerks Offices Open

The In-person Absentee voting deadline is almost here. But you still have time. Circuit Clerks offices will be open for absentee voting today and tomorrow until 5pm. After that you can still mail in absentee ballots until end of day on election day but they must be postmarked no later than November 3rd.

As a reminder, absentee mail in ballots must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid. This year our circuit clerks office is reporting a significant increase of absentee voting as well as voter registration. For information or additional details see online or call your local circuit clerk’s office.