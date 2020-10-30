In Person Absentee Voting Deadline Is Tomorrow, Circuit Clerks Offices Open

The In-person Absentee voting deadline is almost here. But you still have time. Circuit Clerks offices will be open for absentee voting today and tomorrow until 5pm. After that you can still mail in absentee ballots until end of day on election day but they must be postmarked no later than November 3rd.
As a reminder, absentee mail in ballots must have a signature and witness, otherwise the vote will not be valid. This year our circuit clerks office is reporting a significant increase of absentee voting as well as voter registration. For information or additional details see online or call your local circuit clerk’s office.
Important Upcoming Dates
October 31st – In-person absentee voting deadline.
Your County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open until 5:00 P.M. for in-person absentee voting.
November 3rd – General Election and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to
be valid.
November 10th – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, must be
received by the County Circuit Clerk.
Absentee Voting Guide: https://www.sos.ms.gov/…/Step-by-Step%20Guide%20to…