In-person absentee voting deadline tomorrow, Circuit Clerks offices open

The In-person Absentee voting deadline for the upcoming November election is almost here.

The final day for in-person absentee voting is tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 5).

Absentee ballots can be cast by anyone who will be out of town on election day, senior citizens 65 or older, or anyone who is permanently or temporarily disabled.

To vote absentee, visit the the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Important Upcoming Dates