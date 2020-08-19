Indecent exposure and other recent arrests

On 8-18-2020, Dwight J. Martin, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 8-17-2020, Denise M. Lipsey, a 33 year old b/f from Pickens, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License on Highway 12 West by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 8-16-2020, James K. Price, a 46 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 35 South by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 8-16-2020, Vincent Murphy, a 56 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Indecent Exposure and Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 8-15-2020, Tyler Dunaway, a 20 year old w/m from Pearl, was arrested for No Driver’s License and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 8-14-2020, Matthew W. Harris, a 26 year old w/m from Union, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance and No Tag on Highway 43 North by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 8-14-2020, Jobie L. Smith, II, a 36 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Petit Larceny on West Adams Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 8-13-2020, Michael E. Riley, a 42 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West North Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 8-13-2020, Demetrius D. Riley, a 30 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment and No Proof of Insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.