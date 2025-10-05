Indecent exposure, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 10-02-2025, Cynthia Crowder, a 53 yo W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Careless Driving and DUI by Ofc. Nash

On 10-01-2025, Andrew Smith, a 23 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Speeding by Ofc Nash

On 10-01-2025, Robert Norwood, a 54 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness, Indecent Exposure, Disobeying an Officer, Open Container, and Disorderly Conduct by Ofc T. Moore

On 10-01-2025, Tristan Martin, a 49 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Obstructing Traffic by Captain Ward

On 09-30-2025, Jakai Kilbert, a 30 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Improper Equipment, No Insurance, and No Driver’s License by Capt. Clark

On 09-29-2025, Johntavis Rimmer, a 23 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief, DUI Felony, Contempt of Court, Speeding, No Insurance, and Suspended Driver’s License by Ofc. T. Moore

On 09-29-2025, Christopher Reed, a 18 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief by Captain Miller

On 09-26-2025, Corandreia Pledge, a 22 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence by Ofc. Culpepper

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.