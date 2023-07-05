Independence Day Shooting in Attala

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 14 West near Sudduth Road in the McAdams area regarding a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Deputies were quickly notified that a male at the residence had been shot by the male involved in the disturbance.

The shooter fled the scene, but was soon apprehended by Attala County Deputies on Attala Road 4167 near Attala Road 4233.

The victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle, and his condition is currently unknown.

This shooting incident is currently under investigation by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.