Inmate Convicted in Leake County Captured After Escaping State Prison

A man serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County got a few hours of unauthorized freedom Thursday.  Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County but was captured about two miles away, hiding in a dumpster at the State Hospital at Whitfield.   Huffman was scheduled to be released from prison in December.

