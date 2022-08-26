Inmate Convicted in Leake County Captured After Escaping State Prison

A man serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County got a few hours of unauthorized freedom Thursday. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County but was captured about two miles away, hiding in a dumpster at the State Hospital at Whitfield. Huffman was scheduled to be released from prison in December.
