Intoxicated Driver on 5143 Attala Road 5001

2:07 am – Deputies responded to a missing juvenile on Highway 43 North.

4:44 am – Officials were called to 101 Old Vaiden Road for a domestic dispute.

8:45 am – A deputy was called out to Highway 14 East Road 5001 for a car versus dog.

12:27 pm – A deputy was called to Highway 12 West at the intersection of West Jefferson Street for a domestic dispute.

12:49 pm – Deputies responded to 6844 Attala Road 5047 about a missing teenager.

1:50 pm – Caller called in advising help at 5143 Attala Road 5001 about an intoxicated driver seen.

2:04 pm – Officials were notified about a disturbance at Cannonade Apartments.

3:28 pm – A deputy was requested to 9573 Attala Road 3122 about a domestic dispute.

4:23 pm – Officers arrived at Popeye’s for a disturbance in the parking lot.

6:20 pm – Caller called in requesting a deputy come out to 5667 Attala Road 4216 for a domestic dispute.