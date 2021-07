12:27 am – Attala County officials were called to Hannah Heights in Ethel for a disturbance.

4:42 am – Officers responded to an intoxicated driver on Highway 35 South. Reports say driver ran off the road and almost hit a tree.

5:49 am – Officials received a call about a disturbance on Attala Road 1167.

6:55 am – Officers were dispatched around Wendy’s near the coliseum about a disturbance.

10:03 am – Officers got a call about stolen items from a property on Attala Road 1022.