Introducing the MaxxSouth Broadband News and Weather Center Podcast

You can now get the latest on central Mississippi news and weather sent directly to your phone with the MaxxSouth Broadband News and Weather Center Podcast.

Anchored by award winning reporter Chris Davis, the podcast features news, sports, and weather stories from around central Mississippi, focusing on Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties.

The podcast is available on multiple platforms and is updated every weekday morning.

Audio files are also available on the front page of BreezyNews.com, Kicks96news.com, and Cruisin98news.com.

Subscribe to the podcast at one of the links below and turn on notifications to be notified when a new episodes is uploaded.

Podcast Links: