Investigation Underway

The Kosciusko School District recently became aware of an incident involving two students on the playground of Kosciusko Lower Elementary that was concerning and required immediate attention.

Due to the age of the students and the sensitive nature of the situation, details are limited. There is an active investigation of between the district and local law enforcement officials.

“After we were made aware of the situation, the Kosciusko School District Police Department requested the help of the Kosciusko Police Department, so that we could fully investigate this with the utmost integrity. In the meantime, we are also working in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Education. The safety, protection, and development of every child in our care remain our highest priorities.” Dr. Zach Bost, Superintendent of Education.

“The Kosciusko School District has been extremely cooperative with us in this case. We are working closely with the administration, the KSD Police Dept, and the Mississippi Department of Education.” Chief Greg Collins, Kosciusko Police Dept.

Representatives from the district told Breezynews that they are working closely with KPD to ensure the safety, protection, and development of every child in the district.

“KSD is committed to maintaining a safe nurturing, and supportive environment for all students. We value the trust our community places in us and appreciate their continued support as we address this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves.” Dr. Bost, Superintendent of Education