IRS Tax Deadline Extended

The IRS will delay the traditional April 15 tax filing due date until May 17 to cope with added duties and provide Americans more flexibility, according to a House committee. The IRS and Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The House Ways and Means Committee confirmed and applauded the decision, saying the extension is necessary to give Americans “some needed flexibility” as they continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. The extension also gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent changes to tax law under the latest government stimulus package. AP)