Is It A Peak In Gas Prices Or A Pause?

Gas prices may have peaked in Mississippi. Or maybe it’s just a temporary pause in the record price hikes we’ve been seeing. AAA says the statewide average this morning is down a tenth of a cent from yesterday, still about $4.52. Locally, the auto club says gas is more expensive—averaging just under $4.54 in Leake County, almost $4.59 in Neshoba County and about $4.63 in Attala County.