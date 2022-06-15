Is It A Peak In Gas Prices Or A Pause?

HomeLocalIs It A Peak In Gas Prices Or A Pause?

Gas prices may have peaked in Mississippi.  Or maybe it’s just a temporary pause in the record price hikes we’ve been seeing.  AAA says the statewide average this morning is down a tenth of a cent from yesterday, still about $4.52.  Locally, the auto club says gas is more expensive—averaging just under $4.54 in Leake County, almost $4.59 in Neshoba County and about $4.63 in Attala County.

