12:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a possible prowler near a residence on Maple Street.

12:01 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a prowler at a residence on Attala Road 3024/Black Jack Road.

12:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 12 West near McAdams Quick Stop. It was reported that no one was in the vehicle at the time. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the woods.