It's a deal: Mississippi teacher pay plan awaits final votes

It’s a deal: Mississippi teacher pay plan awaits final votes

Mississippi House and Senate negotiators have agreed on a plan to boost some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.

They reached the deal Wednesday. The plan will come up for final votes in the two chambers in coming days.

It would provide an average raise of about $5,100 — an increase of more than 10%. Teachers would receive increases of a few hundred dollars most years, with larger increases every fifth year and a more substantial bump at 25 years.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he supports higher pay to help recruit and retain teachers. (AP)

