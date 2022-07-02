It’s Not The Heat, It’s The Humidity

Temperatures in Mississippi next week won’t be the hottest we’ve seen this year but increasing humidity will result in dangerous heat stress beginning with the Fourth of July. The National Weather Service says it’ll only get worse as the week goes on. But part of the local area may avoid the higher heat stress, at least initially. NWS says the heat index in Attala County may reach 105 beginning Monday, climbing as high as 110 Wednesday and Thursday. But in Leake and Neshoba counties, the heat index isn’t forecast to approach 105 until mid-week.