It’s Still Spring, But It’ll Feel Like Summer

It’ll feel like summer has come a little early in Mississippi this weekend with a dangerous combination of heat and humidity beginning Sunday. The National Weather Service says temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s producing heat index readings up to 105 across eastern Mississippi and up to 110 mostly in the west. Attala County is under a Level-2 “elevated” risk of heat stress. Neshoba County and most of Leake County fall under a Level-1 “limited” risk. NWS says the heat stress will continue into Monday.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 25 at 5:00pm
Mississippi Arts + Entertaiment Experience (The MAX)
Kosy Pops ConcertThu, Jun 30 at 6:00pm
Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center
Night on NatchezThu, Jul 14 at 5:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot